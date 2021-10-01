Cardinals offensive line starters for Sunday still uncertain after Friday practice

Injuries have caused a shuffling of Arizona's offensive line heading into Week 4, but the picture became a bit clearer Friday.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Friday was the last day of practice for the Arizona Cardinals before traveling for the highly-anticipated battle of the unbeatens in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The biggest threat on the Los Angeles Rams is defensive lineman Aaron Donald, who consistently claimed to be the best defensive player in the league.

Going into Sunday’s matchup, the big question is if the Cardinals' offensive line is healthy enough to keep the pressure off of Kyler Murray. There were optimistic signs Friday at practice as both Justin Pugh and Justin Murray were seen participating in practice.

“We will see how they progress the next couple of days, and get them out there Sunday pregame and see where it goes,” said head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Both Pugh and Murray were sidelined earlier this week from practice from apparent injuries suffered in the Week 3 win over Jacksonville.

