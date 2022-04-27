5 players the Cardinals could pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft

With Arizona picking 23rd and having needs at multiple positions, the NFL Draft has a number of possibilities. Here's who could be available late in the first round.

PHOENIX — The NFL Draft is upon us. Hope springs eternal as 32 NFL teams look to find their next generational star that will bring their club Super Bowl glory.

The Arizona Cardinals's 2022 Draft story begins at pick 23 in the first round. But with multiple needs at several positions, where does the team go?

Here's a look at some of the players who could be available for the Cardinals during their first round selection:

Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

This could be one of the best-case scenarios for the Cardinals. The 6'2'' wide receiver has been slated to go earlier in round one, but he could fall to Arizona at 23. His combination of speed, size and quickness could be the perfect compliment opposite of DeAndre Hopkins.

Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

Another dream scenario for Arizona. He's not expected to be available near the bottom of round one, but the Cardinals can still fantasize about having the 6'6'', 341-pound lineman anchor their defense. Davis is a huge nose tackle with the size and power to stuff opponents run game and even impact the quarterback when he drops back to pass.

Zion Johnson, G, Boston College

The offensive guard from Boston College has been the name most recently associated with the Cardinals pick at 23. Offensive line is a definite need for the Cardinals and Johnson has the skill set and measurables needed to contribute immediately. It's not a "sexy" pick, but like the adage goes, the game is "won in the trenches."

Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

Dotson is another receiver prospect that many say the Cardinals front office is high on, but he may not be around in the later half of the first round. Could this be the guy Arizona moves up in the draft to get? At 5'11'', 184 pounds, he's a bit on the smaller size, but his playmaking ability that was showcased at Penn State could be just what a Kyler Murray-led offense needs.

Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

Cornerback is another big need for Arizona and Trent McDuffie could be a welcomed addition to the Cardinals' secondary. His speed and elite ball skills would help fortify the Cardinals passing defense and add much needed depth. And if he's like other Washington alums Byron Murphy Jr. and Budda Baker, he will be a bit hit with the Red Sea.

The NFL Draft begins April 28, so it won't be much longer before the Arizona Cardinals are on the clock. Who do you think Arizona should select in the first round? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter using the hashtag #BeOn12.

12 Sports on YouTube