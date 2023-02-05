Arizona Cardinals News and Notes May 2: Post NFL Draft with Cardinals' coaches

Jonathan Gannon, Drew Petzing and Nick Rallis talk about their picks, Isaiah Simmons' status, the tampering violation and more

TEMPE, Ariz. — The 2023 NFL Draft is now in the rearview mirror for the Arizona Cardinals and on Tuesday, head coach Jonathan Gannon, offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis held the annual post-Draft press conference.

The nearly 24-minute media session covered multiple topics from the players the Cardinals took in the draft, to Isaiah Simmons' fifth-year option being declined, the tampering violation with the Philadelphia Eagles, and more.

Here are the big takeaways.

Coaches React to 2023 NFL Draft Picks

Before we get to all of the reaction, here is a recap of the Cardinals' picks:

Round 1, Pick 6 (6th overall): OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

Round 2, Pick 10 (41st overall): DE BJ Ojulari, LSU

Round 3, Pick 9 (72nd overall): CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse

Round 3, Pick 31 (94th overall): WR Michael Wilson, Stanford

Round 4, Pick 20 (122nd overall): OG Jon Gaines II, UCLA

Round 5, Pick 4 (139th overall): QB Clayton Tune, Houston

Round 5, Pick 33 (168th overall): LB Owen Pappoe, Auburn

Round 6, Pick 2 (180th overall): CB Kei’Trel Clark, Louisville

Round 6, Pick 36 (213th overall): DT Dante Stills, West Virginia

And here are all of the Cardinals' undrafted free agent signings:

WR Daniel Arias, Colorado

S Kendall Brooks, Michigan State

RB Emari Demercado, TCU

LS Matt Hembrough, Oklahoma State

TE Joel Honigford, Michigan

LB Marvin Pierre, Kent State

DL Jacob Slade, Michigan State

LB Kyle Soelle, Arizona State

CB Quavian White, Georgia State

TE Blake Whiteheart, Wake Forest

Gannon was asked about their first-round pick, OT Paris Johnson Jr., and where he might fit on the offensive line. Gannon's answer was similar to what general manager Monti Ossenfort has said since last Thursday night.

I asked GM Monti Ossenfort if he sees @ParisJohnsonJr as a day 1 starter. Also -- check out the game tape!! @12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/JqH3CjrYhY — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) April 28, 2023

"(We've) just got to get him on the grass and see where he kind of fits in with the other guys," Gannon said. "We'll put the best guys out there and see how we can make them gel together, and hopefully, move people in the run game and keep the quarterback upright in the pass game."

There also appears to be a budding friendship between Johnson Jr. and his quarterback, Kyler Murray, as Murray reportedly told the Cardinals he wanted them to draft Johnson, and made sure to welcome Johnson to the team before his introductory press conference.

Their offensive coordinator believes that will only help them on the field.

"You always want that bond," Petzing said. "I think guys that feel close to each other in terms of shared common goals, guys that have a respect for each other and have that relationship tend to play harder for each other."

did we just become best friends?



yep. pic.twitter.com/nYPPdOGbIb — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) April 28, 2023

As for the Cardinals' next two picks, defensive tackle BJ Ojulari and CB Garrett Williams, defensive coordinator Nick Rallis spoke glowingly about his new players.

"Every player that we feel we brought in has high character, right," Rallis said. "And we got the opportunity to meet with those guys at the combine. And, I mean, it was apparent right away just in that brief meeting, with Garrett and BJ, you're like, wow, those guys, you talk about football character, like what does that mean? Well, they're willing to do whatever it takes to hit their ceiling, and like just within 20 minutes, the love of the game comes out in those guys."

Petzing also got the chance to weigh in on the Cardinals' other third-round pick, wide receiver Michael Wilson out of Stanford, who Petzing is excited to work with.

"I think he brings a lot to the table from the receiver position, certainly his size, his fluidity, route running, you know, at the catch point, really smooth athlete," Petzing said. "I think he does bring a lot to the table, and gives these guys a lot to think about in terms of how they would want to defend him."

The Cardinals also drafted a quarterback in the fifth round when they took Houston's Clayton Tune. Gannon feels Tune is a quarterback built for the NFL.

"He can make all the throws," Gannon said. "And he's a big guy that's mobile. He's a little bit different than the other quarterbacks that we have here. Not to say that he can't function like that, because I think he can. But if he's out there playing and we're going to do everything that we can to tailor fit the offense around him just like we would do with anybody."

The Cardinals also kept a local star in the Valley, as they signed for Saguaro and ASU linebacker Kyle Soelle as an undrafted free agent. Rallis said he impressed them at their local pro day.

"It was really good to be able to see him in person and work with him," Rallis said. "You can't undervalue that ability, that interaction of when you're on the field, right? And so not only did we get to see the skill set (and) the movement skills, but we also got to see kind of the leadership and the work ethic. And so it was really cool. That was a unique perspective with Kyle because it was, man, we get to work with this guy. And we knew that hey, this is a guy that we would love to have as a part of our squad.”

Kyler Murray and Kelvin Beachum Clear the Air

In early March, Cardinals' right tackle Kelvin Beachum made some waves in a radio interview on Arizona Sports' Burns and Gambo when he said Kyler Murray needs to "grow up a little bit" in order to be great.

Kelvin Beachum says Kyler Murray has all the tools.



"I just think he needs to grow up a little bit." pic.twitter.com/cvIcTiyGVF — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) March 9, 2023

Beachum later told 12Sports' Cameron Cox this was part of his way of holding Kyler accountable and that he was looking forward to talking with Kyler and helping him lead the Cardinals for years to come.

Gannon said that conversation has taken place, and the two are good.

"Yeah, I talked to them both about it and they handled it," Gannon said.

The Cardinals also made a decision about Simmons' future, as they declined the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

The former eighth-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft has looked very good at times but has also struggled to find a position, instead working as a 'star' backer last season, which saw him play multiple positions.

Simmons will now head into a 'prove-it' year as he will look to impress the Cardinals' new coaching staff and front office and earn a new contract or hit free agency.

Gannon said both he and Simmons are comfortable about this situation.

"I had a really good talk with Isaiah, and the option or whatever, it really doesn't change (anything). That's why when I say I'm really comfortable where we're at and comfortable where he's at is it doesn't change how he goes about what he's doing," Gannon said. "And he knows he has to play well for us and for him. And that's like everybody, so I really like where his mindset's at and excited to get to work with him."

Rallis also added that Simmons has impressed him in their short time together.

"Isaiah, he's picking up everything that we're that we're installing extremely fast, which might get you really excited to say, okay, let's keep adding, let's keep adding, let's keep adding, because, again, the skill set versatile, the intelligence high, (we'll) be able to do a lot of different things with one guy to bring out all those different skills that he has,” Rallis said.

Gannon addresses tampering violation

Last Thursday, right before the first round of the NFL Draft, news broke that the Cardinals had settled a tampering violation regarding General Manager Monti Ossenfort making a phone call to then-Philadelphia Eagles Defensive Coordinator Jonathan Gannon after the NFC Championship.

The Cardinals and Eagles swapped third-round picks, which meant Arizona moved from 66th overall to 94th and got a 2024 fifth-round pick from Philadelphia.

Gannon revealed Tuesday that Ossenfort called to congratulate him on making the Super Bowl, offer some advice, and ask if Gannon would be interested in interviewing for the Cardinals' head coach job if it were still open after the Super Bowl. It was, and Gannon was hired two days after the Super Bowl.

Ossenfort apologized for the phone call on Thursday night and Gannon did the same on Tuesday.

"It's a mistake that we made. And the league kind of rectified it, and we moved down," Gannon said. "I apologize for that. And (I am) looking forward to moving on now and getting going."