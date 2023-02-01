Cam's Comments: Cardinals missing out on Sean Payton is same old story

The news came five days after Payton spent seven-plus hours interviewing with the Cardinals in Arizona. Call it Déjà vu…

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Talk about a buzz kill. The Sean Payton watch is officially over. Payton is finalizing a deal to become the Denver Broncos head coach.

The biggest name is now off the market.

The reported trade compensation with New Orleans: Broncos get Payton and a 2024 third round pick, Saints get a 2023 late first round pick and a 2024 second round pick.

That price is too high for the Cardinals. Their third overall pick in the upcoming draft was off the table. The news came five days after Payton spent seven-plus hours interviewing with the Cardinals in Arizona.

Call it Déjà vu…

This is the second time a P(a and e)yton has chosen Denver over Arizona.

Back in 2012, the Cardinals were a finalist in the Peyton Manning Sweepstakes. As he decided where to play, Manning visited the Valley before signing with the Broncos and winning a Super Bowl.

Same parking lot video, same result 11-years later.

Rinse and repeat. Another guy punch to Valley sports fans. Another get your hopes up --- only to have a major letdown.

Suns didn’t get Kevin Durant.

Cardinals didn’t get Sean Payton.

The D-backs can’t fix their roof.

The Coyotes can’t get a big boy arena --- YET!

When is it going to be our Valley’s turn to enjoy a monsoon of nice things?

I understand fans are mad… Rinse and repeat. In the Cardinals more than 100-years history, they’ve never had a head coach last longer than six years.

If that isn’t a sign their way isn’t working – I’m not sure what is ¯\_(ツ)_/¯...

Fans have seen this story play out over and over again. That’s why getting Sean Payton was going to feel different.

He was a chance to change the conversation around this franchise… that they finally did whatever it takes to win. Go get the biggest name, who checks all the boxes, at all cost.

That’s what the Broncos did, and they didn’t need a second interview to make up their mind.

Meanwhile back on the farm… Rinse and repeat.

These are the remaining names for the #AZCardinals… thoughts? @12SportsAZ



Former Dolphins HC Brian Flores

Giants OC Mike Kafka

Bengals OC Brian Callahan

Bengals DC Lou Anarumo

Lions DC Aaron Glenn

Broncos DC Ejiro Evero

Cardinals DC Vance Joseph — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) January 31, 2023

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is likely the favorite. He has New England Patriots ties with new GM Monti Ossenfort.

The Cardinals interviewed Flores back in 2018 before hiring Steve Wilks and they really liked him.

By the way, his racial discrimination lawsuit against the league is still pending.

I give Cardinals Owner Michael Bidwill credit for realizing their needed to be a change. Kliff Kingsbury wasn’t holding the team accountable, but once again – Bidwill has the Cardinals late to the party.

Plan C or D incoming.

This is bigger than finding a head coach. How about putting together a quality staff? Currently – those top assistant coaches are filling up open jobs across the league.

This is going to be an extremely hard sell to fans.

How are things going to be different with no serious signs of changing their ways?

What you’re seeing is this organization’s reputation around the league play out in real time --- again.

Rinse and repeat.

Those are my comments, let he hear yours on Twitter @CamCox12 or email me at ctcox@12news.com.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

12Sports on YouTube