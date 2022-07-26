Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown placed on Active/Non-Football Injury list

The new Cardinals WR was placed on the list due to a hamstring injury just hours after reporting to training camp

LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals haven't held a practice yet at training camp, but are still being bit by the injury bug.

The Cardinals announced Tuesday afternoon that wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury list due to a hamstring injury.

No details were released on how severe the injury is or how Brown was hurt.

The Cardinals traded for Brown during the first round of the NFL Draft in February. The Cardinals sent their 1st-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens for Brown and the 3rd-round pick that was used to select edge rusher Myjai Sanders.

The news of Brown's injury broke after head coach Kliff Kingsbury spoke today after players reported to training camp, but did say everyone passed the Cardinals' conditioning test.

Kingsbury also spoke about Brown saying he is excited to add Hollywood to the Cardinals' offense.

"We liked what we saw this spring. I would say his comfort level is farther ahead than he would be, having played at (Oklahoma) in a similar type system. I would say verbiage-wise, formationally, things like that, but he has tremendous speed. We feel like the comfort level he has with Kyler (Murray), he throws with him all the time is a great kind of bonus to that, icing on the cake. But I expect him to be a really big part of this offense."

The Cardinals will have their 1st practice of training camp Wednesday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Stay with 12Sports for the latest updates on what happens.