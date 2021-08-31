Arizona Cardinals make final cuts to roster

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals are just 12 days away from the start of their 2021-22 season, and as of 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, their roster is set.
The NFL required all teams to trim their rosters to 53 players by 4 p.m. EDT, which is 1 p.m. in Arizona.
To get the team down to the 53-man limit, they released:
- Wide Receiver Andre Baccellia
- Safety Chris Banjo
- Wide Receiver Greg Dortch
- Linebacker Kylie Fitts
- Offensive Lineman Sean Harlow
- Defensive Lineman Margus Hunt
- Offensive Lineman Koda Martin
- Defensive Lineman Josh Mauro
- Tight End Bernhard Seikovits
- Tight End Ross Travis
- Linebacker Reggie Walker
- Cornerback Jace Whittaker
- Safety James Wiggins
- Safety Shawn Williams
- Cornerback Daryl Worley
The Cardinals also placed cornerback Malcolm Butler on the Reserved/Retired list. It was reported Monday that he was considering retiring due to personal reasons.
The Cardinals also waived injured offensive lineman Marcus Henry.
This comes in addition to the 10 players the Cardinals released Monday:
- Offensive Lineman Shaq Calhoun
- Running Back Tavien Feaster
- Wide Receiver KeeSean Johnson
- Offensive Lineman Michael Menet
- Defensive Lineman Cam Murray
- Cornerback Picasso Nelson
- Wide Receiver A.J. Richardson
- Linebacker Evan Weaver
- Punter Ryan Winslow
- Linebacker Bryson Young
On Monday, the Cardinals also activated defensive lineman Jordan Phillips from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, placed cornerback Darqueze Dennard on injured reserve and reached an injury settlement with linebacker Terrance Smith.
The Cardinals will kick off their season on Sept. 12 on the road against the Tennessee Titans. Their home opener is Sept. 19, when they host former Cardinal Patrick Peterson and the Minnesota Vikings at State Farm Stadium.
