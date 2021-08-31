Arizona Cardinals make final cuts to roster

The Cardinals continue to get ready for the regular season by trimming their roster down to 53 players

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals are just 12 days away from the start of their 2021-22 season, and as of 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, their roster is set.

The NFL required all teams to trim their rosters to 53 players by 4 p.m. EDT, which is 1 p.m. in Arizona.

To get the team down to the 53-man limit, they released:

Wide Receiver Andre Baccellia

Safety Chris Banjo

Wide Receiver Greg Dortch

Linebacker Kylie Fitts

Offensive Lineman Sean Harlow

Defensive Lineman Margus Hunt

Offensive Lineman Koda Martin

Defensive Lineman Josh Mauro

Tight End Bernhard Seikovits

Tight End Ross Travis

Linebacker Reggie Walker

Cornerback Jace Whittaker

Safety James Wiggins

Safety Shawn Williams

Cornerback Daryl Worley

The Cardinals also placed cornerback Malcolm Butler on the Reserved/Retired list. It was reported Monday that he was considering retiring due to personal reasons.

The Cardinals also waived injured offensive lineman Marcus Henry.

This comes in addition to the 10 players the Cardinals released Monday:

Offensive Lineman Shaq Calhoun

Running Back Tavien Feaster

Wide Receiver KeeSean Johnson

Offensive Lineman Michael Menet

Defensive Lineman Cam Murray

Cornerback Picasso Nelson

Wide Receiver A.J. Richardson

Linebacker Evan Weaver

Punter Ryan Winslow

Linebacker Bryson Young

On Monday, the Cardinals also activated defensive lineman Jordan Phillips from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, placed cornerback Darqueze Dennard on injured reserve and reached an injury settlement with linebacker Terrance Smith.

The Cardinals will kick off their season on Sept. 12 on the road against the Tennessee Titans. Their home opener is Sept. 19, when they host former Cardinal Patrick Peterson and the Minnesota Vikings at State Farm Stadium.

