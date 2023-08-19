Arizona Cardinals lose to Kansas City Chiefs in preseason game

Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs made their way to State Farm Stadium to face the Cardinals.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Patrick Mahomes saw his first extended action of the preseason, throwing for 105 yards and a touchdown, and the Kansas City Chiefs rolled past the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 on Saturday night in the second preseason game for both teams.

The reigning MVP for the defending Super Bowl champs completed 10 of 15 passes, playing the entire first quarter.

The Chiefs' first-team offense wasn't very crisp during its first two drives, fighting through a few dropped passes and penalties. But Kansas City found the end zone on its third try when Mahomes rolled out to his right and hit Justin Watson for an 18-yard touchdown strike and a 7-0 lead.

Rookie receiver Rashee Rice — a second-round pick out of SMU — caught eight passes for 96 yards.

Kansas City (1-1) is expected to be among the NFL's best teams again this year, while Arizona (1-1) is a popular pick to be among the worst. Franchise quarterback Kyler Murray is likely out for the first several weeks of the season while he recovers from a torn ACL suffered last year.

Veteran Colt McCoy is the expected starter until Murray returns. He completed 5 of 8 passes for 25 yards. Rookie Clayton Tune — a fifth-round pick out of Houston — completed 12 of 24 passes for 133 yards. He also ran for 35 yards.

The Chiefs built a 17-0 lead by late in the second quarter following Harrison Butker's 28-yard field goal. The Cardinals cut it to 17-7 just before halftime on Keaontay Ingram's 5-yard touchdown.

Arizona's Matt Prater made a 54-yard field goal with 9:33 left in the third to make it 17-10, but Kansas City would finish the game with 21 straight points.

Kansas City's backup quarterbacks both had strong performances. Shane Buechele was 10 of 10 for 105 yards, while also running for a 15-yard touchdown. Blaine Gabbert was 7 of 8 for 120 yards and two touchdowns.

Kansas City gained 504 yards. The four quarterbacks — Mahomes, Buechele, Gabbert and fourth-stringer Chris Oladokun — combined to complete 31 of 38 passes for 393 yards and three touchdowns.

HOME AWAY FROM HOME

It was the third time in less than a year that the Chiefs have played at State Farm Stadium.

Kansas City beat Arizona 44-21 in last year's season opener before returning before returning to the desert for their Super Bowl win over the Eagles in February. Six months later, they were back in Glendale for the preseason game.

Kansas City won all three games.

