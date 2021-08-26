Kyler Murray to sit out final preseason game against Saints

It looks like the Cardinals starting quarterback won't see any action Saturday in New Orleans.

Kyler Murray will not play on Saturday against the Saints, 12 News has learned. It will be the second of the three preseason games the Cardinals starting quarterback will sit for.

Murray only played three series in the last game against the Chiefs, all three and outs for a total of -1 yard of offense.

Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury also told the media that he was going to sit down with his assistants tomorrow to decide who will play on Saturday.

There are going to be very conservative in their decisions so don’t expect to see many of the starters.

In other news, Cornerback Robert Alford was officially placed under COVID-19 protocols.

Thursday marked the end of Training Camp at State Farm Stadium. Starting Monday, the team will work out at its training facility in Tempe.

