Kyler Murray shares photo after successful ACL surgery

The Arizona Cardinals quarterback shared online that the surgery to repair his torn ACL "was successful."

PHOENIX — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is recovering after a successful surgery.

Murray took to social media Wednesday to announce the ACL surgery was successful and posted a photo from his hospital bed.

"ACL surgery was successful, thank you for all the love and prayers," he wrote in a tweet. "I appreciate the support and positivity more than I can express, I’ll be back."

The Arizona QB is all smiles in the photo as he lays in the bed. A sign he's in good spirits and ready for the long road to recovery.

It was on Dec. 12 against the New England Patriots when Murray was injured early in the first quarter. It was later confirmed that Murray tore his ACL and would miss the rest of the season.

ACL surgery was successful, thank you for all the love and prayers. I appreciate the support and positivity more than I can express, I’ll be back.🥋 pic.twitter.com/1wmj37ZtyK — Kyler Murray (@K1) January 4, 2023

He is expected to miss the start of the 2023 season as he recovers from the ACL repair.

