Shout out to the O-Line! Kyler Murray gives linemen the gift of golf

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — It has become a tradition over recent years for NFL quarterbacks to thank the men who protect them, their offensive linemen, with extravagant Christmas gifts.

Arizona Cardinals' quarterback Kyler Murray has made sure his linemen know how grateful he is in each of his three seasons in the NFL.

In Murray's rookie season (2019), he gave all of his linemen personalized Phat Scooters with the Cardinals' logo and each lineman's number.

Last year, his shout-out to the O-Line was the gift of art. He gave each offensive lineman a painting of themselves for Christmas.

Well, Murray may have outdone himself this year.

This year, Murray's Christmas gift to his O-Line is the perfect gift for the Valley, the gift of golf. Each offensive lineman got a personalized golf bag a set of custom-fit clubs and a golf hat and polo from True Spec Golf.

Looks like Kyler Murray got his O-LINE custom golf bags and club fitting from @TrueSpecGolf for Christmas. (IG @74_hump). @12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/AsDCdvZIwF — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) December 21, 2021

#AZCardinals QB @K1 buys entire o-line custom golf bags and sets of custom-fit clubs for Christmas! 🎁



And the guy can roll it too 👌 pic.twitter.com/lte1thCaMo — True Spec Golf (@TrueSpecGolf) December 21, 2021

12 Sports does not know exactly what Murray got for all of his linemen, but according to True Spec Golf's website, a full set of clubs is $350 and a full set with a putter is $450. Their golf bags are $300, but that is without personalization. They have locations in both Phoenix and Scottsdale.

Murray and his linemen will be back on the field this Saturday when they host the Indianapolis Colts in a Christmas night game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. The kickoff is at 6:15 p.m.