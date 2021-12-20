Shout out to the O-Line! Kyler Murray gives linemen the gift of golf

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — It has become a tradition over recent years for NFL quarterbacks to thank the men who protect them, their offensive linemen, with extravagant Christmas gifts.
Arizona Cardinals' quarterback Kyler Murray has made sure his linemen know how grateful he is in each of his three seasons in the NFL.
In Murray's rookie season (2019), he gave all of his linemen personalized Phat Scooters with the Cardinals' logo and each lineman's number.
Last year, his shout-out to the O-Line was the gift of art. He gave each offensive lineman a painting of themselves for Christmas.
Well, Murray may have outdone himself this year.
This year, Murray's Christmas gift to his O-Line is the perfect gift for the Valley, the gift of golf. Each offensive lineman got a personalized golf bag a set of custom-fit clubs and a golf hat and polo from True Spec Golf.
12 Sports does not know exactly what Murray got for all of his linemen, but according to True Spec Golf's website, a full set of clubs is $350 and a full set with a putter is $450. Their golf bags are $300, but that is without personalization. They have locations in both Phoenix and Scottsdale.
Murray and his linemen will be back on the field this Saturday when they host the Indianapolis Colts in a Christmas night game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. The kickoff is at 6:15 p.m.