Matt Prater named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

The Arizona Cardinals kicker had a great performance during the team's 28-16 win over Dallas.

PHOENIX — Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Prater delivered an award-winning performance during the team's win over the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cardinals announced that Prater was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week Wednesday. This is Prater's third selection for this honor with the Cardinals, having previously won the award twice in 2021.

During Sunday's win, Prater hit a 62-yard field goal, one of three, as time expired in the first half. He has made 72 field goals over 50 yards, the most in NFL history.

This season, Prater has made 8-9 field goal attempts. In 2022, he converted 88% of his field goals -- his best mark since 2015.

Arizona will next head to California as the team is set to face the San Francisco 49ers on the road next Sunday.

