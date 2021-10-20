Cardinals kicker Prater named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after blowout win in Cleveland

Cardinals kicker Matt Prater has made the selection 13 times in his career, becoming the second kicker in NFL history to do so.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals being are still undefeated heading into Week 7 and it is in part thanks to the help of one special kicker.

Cardinals kicker Matt Prater scored a season-high 13 points in the team's 37-14 win over the Cleveland Browns, earning himself the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honor.

Prater scored all four extra points in Sunday's game and made all three of his field-goal attempts, one of which was a 51-yard kick.

The kicker currently holds the NFL record for the most 50-plus yard field goals made, scoring 62 in his career.

He has now racked up 1,510 career points, becoming just the third active player in the NFL to reach 1,500-plus points.

This is Prater's 13th NFC Special Teams Player of the Week selection in his career. He trails only Adam Vinatieri, who has 19, for the most selections by a kicker in NFL history.

Prater joined the Cardinals in 2021 after 14 seasons with the Detroit Lions and six seasons between the Denver Broncos and the Atlanta Falcons.

So far, four different Cardinals have been selected as players of the week including,

Byron Murphy was selected as Defensive Player of the Week in the Week 3 win over Jacksonville.

Kyler Murray was chosen as the Offensive Player of the Week in the Week 2 win over Minnesota.

Chandler Jones was named Defensive Player of the Week after the Week 1 win over Tennessee.

Arizona's next game is a home matchup against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

