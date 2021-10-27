Cardinals J.J. Watt out for Thursday Night Football matchup against Green Bay

J.J. Watt, the star defensive lineman for the Arizona Cardinals, will miss Thursday's game due to injury.

PHOENIX — It looks like the Arizona Cardinals will be without a main cog in their defense for Week 8. The team announced Wednesday that defensive lineman J.J. Watt will not play Thursday night against the Packers.

Watt is reportedly battling a shoulder injury and will be out as the Cardinals play one of the most highly-anticipated games in Thursday Night Football history.

The Watt news is unfortunate and not the only injury issue Arizona is dealing with. Along with Watt, the Cardinals announced several players are currently listed as "questionable" heading into Wednesday. And the list includes some notable names:

WR DeAndre Hopkins (Hamstring)

TE Darrell Daniels (Hamstring)

OL Max Garcia (Achielles)

DL Rashard Lawrence (Calf)

Game Status for Week 8: pic.twitter.com/MYI7gPqQpF — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 27, 2021

Watt has been a pivotal figure for the Cardinals' defense this season and has been a stabilizing force on the defensive line. He has 10 solo tackles and a sack so far this year.

Arizona remains unbeaten at 7-0 this year and looks to stay undefeated as they take on Green Bay in an epic matchup between two of the hottest teams in the NFL.

According to ESPN Stats and Info, the game will be the best-combined win percentage for a Thursday game in October or later in the Super Bowl era.

Green Bay is also dealing with their fair share of injuries before Thursday's game. COVID has caused wide receivers Allen Lazard and Davante Adams to miss the game.

The game is set to kick off at 5:20 p.m. at State Farm Stadium.

