Arizona Cardinals hire Monti Ossenfort as team's new General Manager

The team confirmed the new hire Monday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — It looks like the Arizona Cardinals have found their new General Manager.

The Cardinals confirmed Monday that they are hiring former Titans’ executive Monti Ossenfort, 44, as their new GM.

He has more than 20 years of experience in the NFL, with 15 coming with the New England Patriots and the last three seasons as Director of Player Personnel with the Tennessee Titans.

“It was critically-important for us to find the right person to lead us as General Manager and there is no doubt in my mind that we have that in Monti Ossenfort,” said Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill. “He possesses every attribute of a successful GM – passion, leadership, intelligence, work ethic – and his extensive experience has clearly prepared him for this role. We could not be more thrilled to have Monti and his family joining the Cardinals.”

Welcome to the Valley Monti 🏜 pic.twitter.com/MAiKLUhHsa — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) January 16, 2023

The new GM began his NFL tenure with Minnesota as a training camp intern in 2001 and worked with the Texans as a pro personnel intern in 2002. After that, Ossenfort continued his career with the Patriots and Texans over the next several seasons until 2019.

Ossenfort is a native of Luverne, MN. He and his wife, Shannon, have three daughters, Emery, Finley and Landry.

He is expected to be introduced at a press conference Tuesday.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter and others initially tweeted out the news Monday afternoon.

Cardinals are hiring former Titans’ personnel man Monti Ossenfort as their new GM, per the team. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 16, 2023

12Sports on YouTube

Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe!

Arizona sports

The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC.