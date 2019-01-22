It's not rare to see NFL linemen put their strength and agility on display on the football field. But how about the dance floor?

Thanks to James Corden, that visual is now a reality.

The host of "The Late Late Show" recently brought together a group of offensive and defensive linemen from the NFL to create the "Big Man Dance Crew."

Included in the group was Arizona Cardinals guard Justin Pugh.

After some "intense" and "rigorous" training, the crew was able to show off their skills to the audience. Can their performance in the YouTube video from the show's channel.

What do you think of Pugh's moves? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter using #BeOn12.