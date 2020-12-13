Arizona Cardinals get back on track with 26-7 win against Giants

With the win, the Cardinals move to 7-6 and back into the third wild card spot in the NFC playoff picture, as the Minnesota Vikings lost in Tampa Bay.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals took care of business in New Jersey against the Giants Sunday, rolling rather easily to a 26-7 win.

The Cardinals had dropped three-straight games going 9into Sunday's game.

The Cardinals set the tone on the opening possession for New York when Markus Golden recovered a fumble and returned it 30 yards. The Cardinals wouldn't score inside the five, but got the ball right back.

Mike Nugent kicked two field goals for Arizona before they'd get their first touchdown of the game on a 7-yard touchdown pass from Kyler Murray to Dan Arnold.

What a toss, what a catch! Kyler Murray finds Dan Arnold in the end zone to take a 13-0 lead



After taking a 13-0 lead into the half, the Cardinals extended that lead in the third quarter with a 1-yard rushing touchdown by Kenyan Drake on fourth and goal.

The Cardinals would run the rest of the game, finishing with a 26-7 win.

Kyler Murray finished with 244 passing yards and a touchdown as well as 52 rushing yards.

Kenyan Drake had 80 rushing yards on 20 carries and DeAndre Hopkins had 136 yards on nine catches.