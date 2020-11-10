x
Arizona Cardinals get back on track, defeat Jets 30-10

Kyler Murray throws for 380 yards as the Cardinals dismantle the Jets 30-10.
Credit: AP
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) and his defensive teammates celebrate after sacking New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in East Rutherford. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Arizona Cardinals were desperate for a win after dropping two straight games and they got one Sunday in New Jersey, as they defeated the New York Jets 30-10.

Kyler Murray finished 27-for-37 for 380 yards with a passing touchdown as well as a rushing touchdown.

DeAndre Hopkins continues to be productive. He caught six passes for 131 yards and a touchdown. Christian Kirk added five receptions for 78 yards.

The Cardinals got on the board early with a 29-yard touchdown run by Chase Edmonds to make it 7-0 in the first quarter.

The next score for Arizona would come late in the second quarter when Kyler Murray took in his fifth rushing touchdown of the season.

The Cardinals took a 17-3 lead into half.

In the second half, the Jets would score to make it a one-score game, 17-10 in the third. But, the Cardinals answered back with a methodical drive, which included a fourth down conversion, and Kenyan Drake rushed for his first touchdown since week one.

The Cardinals would expand that lead in the fourth when Kyler Murray found DeAndre Hopkins for a 37-yard touchdown to make it 30-10.

Chandler Jones left Sunday's game with a bicep injury. 

The Cardinals move to 3-2 on the season and they'll take on the Dallas Cowboys next week in Dallas on Monday night. 