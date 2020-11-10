Arizona Cardinals get back on track, defeat Jets 30-10

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Arizona Cardinals were desperate for a win after dropping two straight games and they got one Sunday in New Jersey, as they defeated the New York Jets 30-10.
Kyler Murray finished 27-for-37 for 380 yards with a passing touchdown as well as a rushing touchdown.
DeAndre Hopkins continues to be productive. He caught six passes for 131 yards and a touchdown. Christian Kirk added five receptions for 78 yards.
The Cardinals got on the board early with a 29-yard touchdown run by Chase Edmonds to make it 7-0 in the first quarter.
The next score for Arizona would come late in the second quarter when Kyler Murray took in his fifth rushing touchdown of the season.
The Cardinals took a 17-3 lead into half.
In the second half, the Jets would score to make it a one-score game, 17-10 in the third. But, the Cardinals answered back with a methodical drive, which included a fourth down conversion, and Kenyan Drake rushed for his first touchdown since week one.
The Cardinals would expand that lead in the fourth when Kyler Murray found DeAndre Hopkins for a 37-yard touchdown to make it 30-10.
Chandler Jones left Sunday's game with a bicep injury.
The Cardinals move to 3-2 on the season and they'll take on the Dallas Cowboys next week in Dallas on Monday night.