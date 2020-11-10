Arizona Cardinals get back on track, defeat Jets 30-10

Kyler Murray throws for 380 yards as the Cardinals dismantle the Jets 30-10.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Arizona Cardinals were desperate for a win after dropping two straight games and they got one Sunday in New Jersey, as they defeated the New York Jets 30-10.

Kyler Murray finished 27-for-37 for 380 yards with a passing touchdown as well as a rushing touchdown.

DeAndre Hopkins continues to be productive. He caught six passes for 131 yards and a touchdown. Christian Kirk added five receptions for 78 yards.

The Cardinals got on the board early with a 29-yard touchdown run by Chase Edmonds to make it 7-0 in the first quarter.

Chase Edmonds turns on the burners to get Arizona on the board first! 7-0 Cards in quarter one pic.twitter.com/Ub4waZWFFV — 12 SPORTS (@12SportsAZ) October 11, 2020

The next score for Arizona would come late in the second quarter when Kyler Murray took in his fifth rushing touchdown of the season.

The Cardinals took a 17-3 lead into half.

In the second half, the Jets would score to make it a one-score game, 17-10 in the third. But, the Cardinals answered back with a methodical drive, which included a fourth down conversion, and Kenyan Drake rushed for his first touchdown since week one.

The Cardinals grind out a nice drive that ends in a Kenyan Drake TD. 24-10 Cards at the end of the third pic.twitter.com/G7uVx5aFNH — 12 SPORTS (@12SportsAZ) October 11, 2020

The Cardinals would expand that lead in the fourth when Kyler Murray found DeAndre Hopkins for a 37-yard touchdown to make it 30-10.

My goodness😱 Kyler finds Hopkins and the Cardinals are running away with it pic.twitter.com/kGuGpW284B — 12 SPORTS (@12SportsAZ) October 11, 2020

Chandler Jones left Sunday's game with a bicep injury.