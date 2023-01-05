'I absolutely believe we got better': Arizona Cardinals' GM Monti Ossenfort reacts to 2023 NFL Draft

12Sports went 1-on-1 with the Cardinals' new GM after the draft to get his reaction to their 9 picks and being the man in charge for the first time

TEMPE, Ariz. — The 2023 NFL Draft is now in the books and the Arizona Cardinals added nine new players to their roster.

New General Manager Monti Ossenfort showed he was a master at working the phones, making multiple trades over the three-day event, and netting the Cardinals four additional picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

We also got a look at the personal side of Ossenfort, as the Cardinals tweeted out videos of the Draft-Day phone calls the team made to their picks.

Ossenfort would consistently tell his new players to say thank you to everyone around them, who has supported them over the years as they now get to make their dreams come true.

12Sports got the chance to catch up with Ossenfort after the Draft to get his reaction to being the man in charge for the first time.

“It was an exciting three days,” Ossenfort said. “We had a lot of people, we put a lot of work into this weekend. I think preparation is a key to it. We had a plan going in. It didn’t unfold exactly the way we wanted, but we were ready for it. The fact that we were so prepared, sure it was intense, but we were ready for it and we made the right moves when we did.”

Ossenfort showed his ability to make trades early and often in the NFL Draft. The Cardinals originally held the third overall pick, but traded down to 12th, before trading back up to sixth, where they took offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. out of Ohio State. And while Johnson Jr. played tackle in college, Ossenfort says his position on the offensive line could change.

“Paris, we’re just excited to get him in here and we’re going to get him in here and he’s going to compete,” Ossenfort said. “He’s had experience at left tackle, he’s played guard. The plan is to work all of our offensive linemen at multiple positions and the same will be true for Paris. He’s a talented kid, he’s a great person, great make up. Ultimately, we’re going to put the best five (offensive linemen) out on the field. We’ll see where he ends up in that mix.”

After selecting Johnson Jr., the Cardinals then turned to the defense, taking LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari in the second round and Syracuse cornerback Garrett Williams in the third. Here’s what Ossenfort sees in those two players.

“BJ, another high-quality, character kid,” Ossenfort said. “We’re excited to add his explosiveness, his get-off, (and) his ability to bend and turn the corner. Rush with speed, rush with power, I think he’s got those movement skills to be able to be successful.

“Garrett is a smaller corner that plays much bigger than his size,” Ossenfort continued. “He’s very instinctive, he’s tough, he’s physical, he’s disruptive on the ball, and another guy who’s made of A+ character. Both those two guys, those defensive players, we’re excited to add to the mix.”

The Cardinals also selected a quarterback for the first time since taking Kyler Murray #1 overall in 2019. They drafted Houston quarterback Clayton Tune in the fifth round and here is why Ossenfort felt it was the right time to draft a new QB.

“I think it gets to a situation here on the third day of the draft where you’re just following the board,” Ossenfort said. “And at the time, Clayton stood out to us. He was a guy that we liked. We had experience coaching him with Israel Woolfork on our team. He had a chance to coach Clayton down at the Senior Bowl, so he had some first-hand knowledge of being able to work with Clayton on a day-to-day basis.”

And Ossenfort believes the Cardinals are better now than before the draft.

“I’m excited about the 9 players that we added, we’ve added some additional players in undrafted free agency,” Ossenfort said. “We added high-character individuals. We added talented players that are going to be able to contribute to us on the field. I absolutely believe we got better today and can’t wait to integrate them to our team.”

Arizona Cardinals 2023 NFL Draft Picks:

Round 1, Pick 6 (6th overall): OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

Round 2, Pick 10 (41st overall): DE BJ Ojulari, LSU

Round 3, Pick 9 (72nd overall): CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse

Round 3, Pick 31 (94th overall): WR Michael Wilson, Stanford

Round 4, Pick 20 (122nd overall): OG Jon Gaines II, UCLA

Round 5, Pick 4 (139th overall): QB Clayton Tune, Houston

Round 5, Pick 33 (168th overall): LB Owen Pappoe, Auburn

Round 6, Pick 2 (180th overall): CB Kei’Trel Clark, Louisville

Round 6, Pick 36 (213th overall): DT Dante Stills, West Virginia

Arizona Cardinals 2023 Undrafted Free Agent Signings

WR Daniel Arias, Colorado

S Kendall Brooks, Michigan State

RB Emari Demercado, TCU

LS Matt Hembrough, Oklahoma State

TE Joel Honigford, Michigan

LB Marvin Pierre, Kent State

DL Jacob Slade, Michigan State

LB Kyle Soelle, Arizona State

CB Quavian White, Georgia State

TE Blake Whiteheart, Wake Forest