Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort just 'one of the guys' at training camp

PHOENIX — I asked Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort how it feels to be "the guy."

“You got wrong information,” the first time GM said laughing. “I'm not the guy, I'm one of the guys, Cam. I'm one of the guys.”

Ossenfort is one of the guys always standing close to the action during training camp. Close to the team he’s responsible for building.

“That’s why we're here. This is why we're here is to put the football team (together), field a competitive team, and and get out there and go try to win games," he said.

The former long-time scout doesn’t miss anything. He’ll help in anyway that he can. From picking up cones, to taking pages of notes each practice.

“Things that I want to follow up on are things, somebody makes a good play or something that I don't understand," Ossenfort replied. "I have a lot to learn myself so just write a few things down so I don't forget them.”

Head coach Jonathan Gannon appreciates his GM’s attention to detail.

“(When) he needs to get his point across, he can say it in one sentence, not four,” said Gannon. “The swiftness of his delivery helps us and the coaches out.”

Ossenfort has been busy. From stock piling first round picks for next year’s draft, to giving safety Budda Baker a raise, to drafting a rookie class that all seem to be in the mix for starting jobs.

“They're putting themselves in good positions to help us out just by what they're doing and how they're approaching their work,” said Ossenfort.

Speaking of work, quarterback Kyler Murray is still working about from knee surgery. No timeline for a return yet. But whenever is Murray ready to play, I asked Ossenfort if he needs to prove something to this organization?

“I think everybody in this organization needs to prove something everyday. Whether that pertains to Kyler or specifically myself or JG or any other player on the team," Ossenfort said. "If we don't bring it every day, prove every day, find a way to get better, it's going to be a long year.”

