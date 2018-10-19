A day after an embarrassing blowout loss to the Denver Broncos during Thursday Night Football, the Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive coordinator Mike McCoy.

The team released a statement Friday morning saying McCoy had been "relieved of his duties," marking the second year in a row that McCoy has been released from offensive coordinator duties in the middle of the season. He was let go by the Denver Broncos last year in November.

Under McCoy this season, the offense of the 1-6 Arizona Cardinals has been lackluster, to put it lightly, and one of the worst in the NFL. The team is currently last or nearly last in just about every offensive category.

PREVIOUSLY: Larry Fitzgerald's dad calls out Mike McCoy over stagnant Cardinals offense

According to ESPN, the Cardinals fell short of gaining 300 yards in each of their seven games this season.

Thursday night was no different. The Broncos defense dominated rookie quarterback Josh Rosen and the rest of the Cardinals offense. Larry Fitzgerald scored the Cardinals only touchdown, his first of the season.

On Friday, the Cardinals said quarterbacks coach Byron Leftwich will take over as offensive coordinator.

Leftwich, a former NFL quarterback himself, was hired as quarterbacks coach last season. Then head coach Bruce Arians said he believed Leftwich would move up through the coaching ranks quickly.

© 2018 KPNX