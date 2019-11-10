Arizona Cardinals fans are organizing to pay tribute to Bill Bidwill at the home game Sunday.

William "Bill" V. Bidwill died Oct. 2 at age 88. Bidwill owned the Arizona Cardinals since 1972.

Sunday will be the first home game since his passing, and fans are organizing a show of support.

PREVIOUS: Arizona Cardinals owner William 'Bill' Bidwill dies at the age of 88

A superfan who goes by "BG Zoro" is spreading the word. BG Zoro is a member of our Bird Watchers Facebook group and says at least a hundred other fans have committed to the neck ware.

You might recognize BG Zoro. He's the one wearing the red wig at games, frequently paired with a Cardinals cape.

JOIN: Become a Bird Watcher by joining this group for Arizona Cardinals fans

It's also Breast Cancer Awareness Month, so BG Zoro and other fans will also be wearing a splash of pink. The Cardinals are handing out awareness ribbons to fans who enter the stadium.

Arizona Cardinals owner Bill Bidwill, center, talks on the sidelines with former Cardinals coach Jim Hanifan and former player Conrad Dobler before the start of an NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the St. Louis Rams Thursday, Oct. 4, 2012, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

AP

The Cards will be hosting the Atlanta Falcons. The Cardinals players will have patches on their helmets honoring Bidwill. The design is "WVB" for William V. Bidwill, and a bow tie honoring his signature look.

Arizona Cardinals