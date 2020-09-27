Arizona Cardinals fall to Detroit Lions 26-23

The Arizona Cardinals picked up their first loss of the season Sunday.

GLENDALE, Ariz — The Arizona Cardinals picked up their first loss of the season Sunday, falling to the Detroit Lions in Glendale 26-23.

The Lions broke an 11-game losing streak.

Kyler Murray threw three interceptions and finished with 270 passing yards with two touchdowns and a rushing touchdown.

DeAndre Hopkins finished with ten catches for 137 yards. It’s his second 100-yard receiving game in three games with the Cardinals and 32nd in his career.

After a Lions field goal opened up the game, the Cardinals took the lead when Kyler Murray found Andy Isabella in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown. The 2019 second-round pick stepped into Christian Kirk’s role on Sunday with Kirk out for injury.

Kyler Murray drops a dime to Andy Isabella in the end zone and the Cardinals are on the board and up 7-3

A 4th down touchdown from Detroit would make it 10-7 in the second quarter. The Cardinals would answer on an impressive sneak from Kyler Murray, making it 13-10 after a missed extra point.

The Lions got the ball back with under two minutes left in the half and marched down the field. Matt Stafford found Kenny Golladay in the end zone and the Lions took the lead going into the half 17-13.

Kyler Murray threw two interceptions in the first half.

The Cardinals received the second half kick off and moved down the field to Detroit’s 31-yard line where it was 4th and 1. The Cardinals put in backup QB Chris Streveler likely for a QB sneak up the middle, but the Cardinals committed a false start and settled for a 54-yard Zane Gonzalez field goal to make it 17-16 early in the third.

The Cardinals would get the ball back but, again, Murray threw an interception, giving Detroit the ball in Arizona territory. Murray’s third interception of the game.

A huge stand inside the 10 forced Detroit to kick, making it 20-16 Detroit with 5 minutes to go in the third quarter.

On the ensuing drive, Kyler Murray continued to connect with DeAndre Hopkins early and often and the Cardinals moved down the field leading to a Murray to Isabella touchdown for the second time to make it 23-20 at the end of the third quarter.

Isabella! Again! He gets his second TD of the game and the Cardinals are back in front 23-20

On the following Lions drive, Detroit chose to punt instead of a 58-yard field goal attempt, but put Arizona at their own 2-yard line. A quick three-and-out would force Arizona to punt and a good return put the Lions at Arizona’s 36.

The Cardinals came up with another huge stop inside their own 10, forcing Detroit to kick a field goal to tie the game at 23 with 6:44 left in the game.

The Cardinals moved the ball quickly to midfield on the following drive but failed to convert a 3rd down and 9 and Arizona was forced to punt with under five minutes to go.

A massive holding call negated a 53-yard completion that put Detroit at Arizona's 1-yard line. Detroit had 2nd and 15 from their own 37 instead with two minutes to play. Arizona bailed Detroit out with a pass interference penalty on the next play.

The Lions would milk the clock at win the game on a Matt Prater field goal 26-23.