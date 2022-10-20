Arizona Cardinals defeat New Orleans Saints 42-34

The Cardinals collected 2 pick-sixes off Andy Dalton on back-to-back drives in the second quarter.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals (3-4) snapped a two-game losing streak with a victory over the New Orleans Saints 42-34.

The win was fueled by a stretch in the second quarter where the defense forced Andy Dalton to throw two pick-sixes on back-to-back drives.

Arizona also ended a streak of 8 straight home losses, dating back to nearly one year ago on Oct. 24.

First quarter:

It only took 2:07 for the Saints to get on the board.

Dalton unleashed a 53-yard dart pass to Rashid Shaheed for a 7-0 lead and just the Saints' second touchdown in their last 24 opening drives.

The Cardinals also got on the board on their first drive. Rodrigo Blakenship, who was activated off the practice squad this week, hit a 50-yard field goal.

Closing out the first quarter of play, Antonio Hamilton intercepted Dalton in the endzone for his first-ever career interception.

END OF 1: NO 7, ARI 3

Antonio Hamilton with the oskie. His first career interception. Talk about a comeback story! @12SportsAZ — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) October 21, 2022

Second quarter:

Following the Hamilton interception and a long 45-yard run by Eno Benjamin, the Cardinals entered the red zone.

But again they failed to convert and were forced to settle for a field goal to pull within one, 7-6.

Hop was trying to get Murray’s attention. Look like he was calling for a check and calling for the ball. https://t.co/QHALH0q1i0 — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) October 21, 2022

New Orleans had a big play of its own. A 63-yard pass from Dalton to Kevin White set up a short TD run for Taysom Hill and the Saints' lead moved to 14-6.

Eight minutes later, Arizona tied the game 14-14 with a 13-play drive ending in a touchdown and successful two-point conversion.

Little did fans know, that was only the beginning of the madness.

Right after the tying TD, Dalton threw his second interception of the night returned by M. Wilson for 38-yards and the lead.

But then, another inception from Dalton, this one a 58-yard return from Isaiah Simmons gave the Cardinals a two-score lead at the half.

HALFTIME: ARI 28, NO 14

Third quarter:

Both offenses were sluggish out of the break.

In the first eight minutes, a Will Lutz field goal was the only scoring. While the Cardinals started the quarter with three-straight three-and-outs.

Before the end of the quarter, Murray connected with Greg Dortch for a five-yard touchdown and an 18-point lead.

END OF 3: ARI 35, NO 17

Fourth quarter:

The Saints scored two touchdowns while attempting to crawl back into the game but a late touchdown and strong defensive effort shut down the comeback.

Kyler Murray finished the game with 204 passing yards and one touchdown. Benjamin rushed for over 100 yards and a touchdown.

The Cardinals' 42 points on Thursday was the highest-scoring game in the Kliff Kingsbury era.

Arizona travels to Minnesota next week for a matchup against the Vikings.

FINAL: ARI 42, NO 34

Offense is fixed! Cardinals have 42-points. Most points they've ever scored under Kliff Kingsbury. Most points since scoring 44 in a win over the Rams Week 17 of 2016 --- Bruce Arians was still the coach. @12SportsAZ — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) October 21, 2022

