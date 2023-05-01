Arizona Cardinals News and Notes: Hopkins speaks and Simmons could hit free agency

Just days after the NFL Draft, fans heard from DeAndre Hopkins on the trade rumors and Isaiah Simmons could be a free agent next year

TEMPE, Ariz. — Did DeAndre Hopkins just debunk all those trade rumors?

All offseason, Hopkins has quietly expressed behind the scenes to those close to him that he wants out of Arizona and wants to play for a contender.

He has indicated this in just about every interview or podcast he did this offseason. But Monday on Instagram, Hopkins posted a video while training at EXOS in Phoenix with a different tune and message.

“I see everybody telling me to stay,” Hopkins said on IG. “Who said I wanna go? Who said I wanna leave? I’m out here working, baby.”

The 2023 NFL Draft came and went, and D-Hop remains on the team. Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort was adamant that a Hopkins trade would not happen, saying, "DeAndre is a Cardinal and we are moving forward."

Keep in mind, Hopkins never publicly said he wanted a trade. However, the Cardinals did give teams permission to speak with Hopkins about a potential trade.

The Cardinals also made a decision about Isaiah Simmons' future.

The team will not pick his fifth-year option. The former first-round pick will play out the 4th and final year of his rookie deal and could hit the free-agent market after this season.

Simmons was the 8th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and has been used all over the field during his first three seasons in Arizona.

Last season, Simmons finished with 99 tackles, seven pass breakups, four sacks, and two interceptions.

New Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon has repeatedly said he wants to see Simmons on the field before knowing where Simmons will fit in his new defense.

