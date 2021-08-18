DeAndre Hopkins returns to practice Thursday and other training camp notes

The Cardinals welcomed back their star receiver as they continue to prep for their game against Kansas City.

PHOENIX — ﻿DeAndre Hopkins is back at practice for the first time this week. Kliff Kingsbury doesn’t think Hop will play on Friday, but he’ll be a full go (when the time comes). He was dealing with “something minor” this past week and is being eased back into things.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said he will give his starters an extended look in their second pre-season game.

“We’ll go a half, somewhere there about with the starters, and then the twos and threes will take the second half,” Reid stated.

Kingsbury said that doesn’t change what the Cardinals will do.

“We’re going to do what’s best for us,” Kingsbury said. "Ask what is best for them? “You’ll have to tune in.”

Chase Edmonds said he is unaware of what his role will be in pre-season game number two.

“We haven’t been told how much we are going to play Friday,” he said.

Hard knocks aired last night and Kingsbury said he didn’t watch it.

“I only use to watch it (Rams season) to make fun of Sean McVay," Kingsbury replied.

When asked if he’d like being on the show Kingsbury said it "makes you be on your Ps and Qs that’s for sure.” He’s not sure how he’d like all those cameras recording everything and being in every meeting room.

This past weekend, Colts RB Benny MeMay was flashed for flexing after a long run due to the NFL's new taunting policy. “They’ll probably call it right in the preseason. This is a hard game tho, you should be able to celebrate after a big play.”

