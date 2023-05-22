DeAndre Hopkins hints at his football future during podcast interview

The Arizona Cardinals receiver was recently on the "I Am Athlete" podcast & addresses the rumors & speculation on where he will play football next year.

PHOENIX — As Arizona Cardinals OTAs kicked off in Tempe, one big name was noticeably absent: All-pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

It's been well-documented all off-season that Hopkins' status with the Cardinals is rumored to be changing for the upcoming season. Is Hopkins unhappy in Arizona? Does he want to be traded?

Hopkins hinted at a couple of those answers during a recent interview on the "I am Athlete" podcast.

During the conversation released on Monday, Hopkins offered some more insight about his football future. Even went as far as to break down what he's looking for in a new team:

Stable management.

A quarterback who loves the game. During the interview, he clarified he believes Kyler Murray loves the game, but he's injured.

And a great defense because defense wins championships.

Hopkins also went on to say the Patriots and Bills are two teams heavily involved in trying to land the wide receiver.

To watch the full conversation, visit the podcast's YouTube channel.

