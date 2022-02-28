Arizona Cardinals chosen to play 2022 regular-season game in Mexico

The opponent the Cardinals will face during their regular-season game in Mexico has not yet been released.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Cardinals are headed south of the border during the 2022 NFL regular season.

In a release from the team Monday morning, Arizona announced the Cardinals as one of the teams who will play a regular-season game in Mexico next season.

Details about the opponent, date and time were not immediately released, but the game will be played at Estadio Azteca. It is the same location Arizona "hosted" a game in 2005 during the first NFL regular-season game outside the United States.

A game in Mexico City was originally planned in 2020, but was canceled due to the pandemic.

According to the Cardinals, their Mexico opponent will come from the team's 2022 home opponents: Seahawks, 49ers, Rams, Chiefs, Chargers, Buccaneers, Saints, Eagles and Patriots.

When the Cardinals played in Mexico during their last game, they beat the 49ers, 31-14, in front of a then-NFL record crowd of 103,467.

