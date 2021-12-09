Cardinals' Chandler Jones has record-setting night in week 1 of NFL

Chandler Jones made history and was a key factor in the Cardinals' success on Sunday against the Titans.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Arizona Cardinals defeated the Tennessee Titans in the season opener on Sunday, 38-13 and the victory could be contributed to some historical moments.

Cardinals linebacker, 31-year-old Chandler Jones, finished the game with six tackles, 5.0 sacks and two forced fumbles, six quarterback hits and four tackles for loss -- tying the franchise single-game record for sacks, game notes from the Cardinals say.

Haason Reddick recorded 5.0 sacks against the New Your Giants on Dec. 13, 2020, according to the organization.

Jones had 3.0 sacks in the first quarter, becoming the first player in the NFL to record at least 3.0 sacks in the first quarter of a season-opener, the Cardinals organization said. His third sack brought him to his 100th career sack in his 125th game. Only seven players in the history of the NFL have accomplished this in fewer games.

Chandler Jones is now one of 17 players in NFL history to reach 100.0 career sacks in their first 10 seasons. pic.twitter.com/GVS7rRN6tp — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 12, 2021

J.J. Watt recorded 100 sacks in 120 games in 2020, with the Houston Texans when he sacked Jacksonville Jaguars rooker QB Jake Luton, an article from ESPN said.

Now the Cards' defense has two of three active players with 100+ sacks in their career featured on their team, making it the first time since the Vikings 1999, according to the organization.

On Sunday, Jones joined Hall of Famer, Derrick Thomas (Kansas City), and Billy Gay (Detroit) as the first player in the past 23 years and the third player in history to make 5.0 sacks in a season-opener.

Jones is the fourth player to have at least three career games with 4.0+ sacks, coming in the last 16 games played, the organization said.

This comes as a feat for Jones as he missed 11 games last season with a biceps injury.

"You can't individually replace the impact of somebody like Chandler. We have to do it as a collective group."



Chandler Jones will miss the rest of the season after undergoing biceps surgery. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 14, 2020

After Sunday's game, Jones joined Pro Bowl pass rusher Aldon Smith as the only NFL player in the last 16 seasons to record 5.0+ sacks, 6+ QB hits, 4+ tackles for loss and 2+ forced fumbles in a single game, the Cardinals share.

The Cardinals will face the Minnesota Vikings at home in week 2, on Sept. 19 with a 1:05 p.m. kickoff.