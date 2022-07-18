Report: Cardinals center Rodney Hudson to return to Arizona for 2022 season

The return of starting Pro-Bowl center Rodney Hudson is welcome news before Training Camp for the 2022 season begins.

PHOENIX — It appears the Arizona Cardinals will have their Pro Bowl anchor on the offensive line for the 2022 NFL season.

Center Rodney Hudson, 32, has decided to return to the Cardinals a play in the upcoming season, a report said. NFL insider Ian Rapoport released the news on Twitter Monday afternoon.

Rapoport said Hudson informed the team he's returning and will play in 2022. He added Hudson will be with the veterans when they report next Tuesday.

#AZCardinals veteran center Rodney Hudson, who stayed away from mandatory minicamp and whose status for 2022 was uncertain, has informed the team he's returning and will play in 2022, sources say. He'll be with veterans when they report next Tuesday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 18, 2022

Questions about Hudson's availability began to surface earlier this off-season when he was an "unexcused absence" at the Cardinals' mandatory minicamp.

When asked during minicamp, Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury didn't add any details about Hudson's absence when he spoke to reporters.



“We’re working through something with him,” Kingsbury said.

It appears that Hudson has worked through whatever caused his absence from team activities earlier this year.

The Cardinals traded a third-round pick to acquire Hudson and a seventh-round choice before the beginning of the 2021 season. Arizona and Hudson previously agreed to a three-year, $30 million extension that added two years to his deal that was set to expire this off-season.

Hudson spent 10 seasons with Chiefs, Raiders and Cardinals after being drafted out of Florida State.

