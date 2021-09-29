Cardinals CB Byron Murphy wins NFC Defensive Player of the Week after win in Jacksonville

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy is the second player on the team to win the defensive honor this season.

PHOENIX — The wins and player accolades continue to pour in for the Arizona Cardinals.

After a thrilling come-from-behind win against the Jacksonville Jaguars in week 3, the Cardinals announced that cornerback Byron Murphy earned the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his incredible performance.

Murphy had four tackles and two passes defensed during the game, but it was his two interceptions that helped change the game for Arizona.

The first interception came in the first half in the red zone to put an end to a for sure scoring drive for Jacksonville. The second INT was a beautiful 29-yard return for a touchdown that gave Arizona the lead.

And they never gave it up en route to a 31-19 win.

Murphy is the first Cardinals cornerback to win Defensive Player of the Week since former Cardinal and current Viking Patrick Peterson earned it in 2019.

2 Interceptions ☑️

1 pick-six ☑️@byronmurphy has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week. pic.twitter.com/fIzCQQUG8y — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 29, 2021

But this isn't the first defensive honor for the Cardinals this season. Linebacker Chandler Jones won the DPOW in Week 1.

Quarterback Kyler Murray also won the offensive version in Week 2 after the team's win over Minnesota.

Next up for Arizona is a road matchup against NFC West rival L.A. The game is set for a 1:05 p.m. kickoff on Sunday.

12 Sports on YouTube