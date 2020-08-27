Arizona Cardinals cancel all team activities Thursday

Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury will address the media at 9:30 a.m.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Cardinals announced Thursday that all team activities are canceled for the day.



The Cardinals said Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury will address the media at 9:30 a.m.



A reason for the cancellation of activities was not immediately given, but the decision comes a day after several boycotts and postponements took place across several sports leagues to protest the recent shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

It started Tuesday when the Detroit Lions decided to sit out practice and instead, as a team, address the media about the shooting of Jacob Blake and racial injustice in America.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks did not go on to the floor for warmups prior to their scheduled playoff game against the Orlando Magic. Milwaukee is less than 40 miles from Kenosha, where police shot Blake.

The Bucks boycotted the game and then the players from all teams decided to not play their Wednesday playoff games. The NBA postponed the games and said they would be rescheduled. After player and Board of Governors meetings, the playoffs are expected to resume Friday.

MLB’s Milwaukee Brewers were set to play a home game against the Cincinnati Reds later in the day and they decided not the play, along with the Mariners/Padres and Dodgers/Giants.

WNBA players decided not to play their games Wednesday as well, including the Phoenix Mercury, and the WNBA postponed all games that day.

Major League Soccer also postponed five matches Wednesday night.

A number of other NFL teams canceled team activities Thursday as well.

Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake took to Twitter to offer his thoughts on the cancellation of team activities.

"We have the day off today to educate and reflect on who we are as individuals and where we need to progress as people," he wrote. "Honored to be in an organization of men and women who lead the charge for change in this country."

