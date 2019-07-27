GLENDALE, Ariz. - It's our Cam and Coop go to Camp Friday July 26 segment, Coop is off.

It was the day before the pads come on and we go to full action. We saw some more high-paced 11-on-11 drills and we saw Kyler Murray really shine by moving his feet and using his strong ability to evade pressure and make throws on the run. But, we also saw a couple of interceptions to none other than Patrick Peterson.

Peterson joked in the locker room after practice that Murray needs to stop throwing to No. 21.

The guys discuss everything that happened on day 2 of practice. Topics of discussion include Kyler Murray's height and ability to evade, Patrick Peterson's interceptions, Terrell Suggs and Chandler Jones being conjoined at the hip and the fruit cart.

Check out the full recap from the second practice below in our Cam and Coop go to Camp segment (minus Coop).