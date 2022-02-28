Budda Baker tweets about tense situation at his home with uninvited fan

Cardinals safety Budda Baker recently shared an uneasy moment at his home when a fan entered his property uninvited.

PHOENIX — Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker is used to tense, heart-pounding moments on Sundays. But unfortunately, his latest experience didn't take place on the gridiron.

Baker took to Twitter Sunday night to share an uneasy moment at his home when a "fan" entered his property uninvited.

"My little sister was terrified today because a fan went into my gate of my house and walked down to my garage where she was leaving," the tweet read. "I never thought I would need to say this but PLEASE DO NOT enter my house wanting to greet me."

Here's the full tweet he shared to his more than 68,000 followers:

My little sister was terrified today because a fan went into my gate of my house and walked down to my garage where she was leaving… I never thought I would need to say this but PLEASE DO NOT enter my house wanting to greet me. That is my HOME. I will Die to protect the (1/2) — Budda Baker (@buddabaker32) February 28, 2022

The Cardinals All-Pro defender added a second tweet saying the interaction may have gone differently if he was involved.

"If that was me I would have drawn my weapon on you quick," he tweeted. "I don’t know who you are pulling into my house."

People in it. If that was me I would have drawn my weapon on you quick. I don’t know who you are pulling into my house. So once again PLEASE do not come to my home thinking it is appropriate to ask to meet me. Thank you 🙏🏾 (2/2) — Budda Baker (@buddabaker32) February 28, 2022

Baker reiterated his request for privacy and asked fans to think twice before trying to enter his home. He did not release any other information surrounding the incident.

