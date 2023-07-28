Cardinals' safety Budda Baker 'all in' after contract dispute

No more contract disputes are plaguing the Cardinals' safety, as he spoke to the media for the first time of the 2023 season.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — What a difference three months can make for Arizona Cardinals' safety Budda Baker. For a guy requesting a trade a handful of months ago due to the status of his contract, Baker is back at training camp like he never left.

"I'm all in," Baker said. "This is early in the process in training camp and just understanding that if I put my head down and grind everything else will take care of itself."

And it surely did. According to reports, Baker received a $300,000 signing bonus and can earn up to $2.4 million in bonuses and incentives this season.

Baker spoke to the media for the first time Friday after the ongoing contract dispute and while he didn't discuss the specifics of the completed deal, he continued to stress the importance of continuing to perfect his craft.

"This is what I am always going to continue to do," Baker added. "Just have that tunnel vision and for me, I have just been grinding. Let the outside noise be outside noise and laughing at it here and there. Keep grinding, take it day by day and that's what I will continue to do and continue to always do."

That's the kind of leader you want on your team and that's the man the Cardinals secured amid what was a tumultuous offseason for the All-Pro.

Baker signed a four-year, $59 million deal in 2020 and is under contract through the 2024 season after the Cardinals picked up a team option.

