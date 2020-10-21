x
Arizona Cardinals' Budda Baker named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Budda Baker earned the defensive accolade after a stellar performance during the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 win against the Dallas Cowboys.
Credit: AP
Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker (32) defends against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL Football game in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

PHOENIX — Another week, another award for an amazing Arizona Cardinals performance. 

A week after Kyler Murray's Offensive POTW honors in Week 5, the club announced Wednesday that safety Budda Baker was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his Week 6 performance against the Dallas Cowboys.

Baker finished Monday’s game with seven tackles, a sack, his first career interception, a tackle for loss, two quarterback hits, a pass defensed and a forced fumble. This is Baker’s first career “Defensive Player of the Week” selection. 

Baker is the first Cardinals player since Renaldo Hill in 2003 to record a sack, an interception and a forced fumble in the same game. He was also named a team captain before the game against the Cowboys to replace the injured outside linebacker Chandler Jones.

Arizona's next game is Oct. 25 at State Farm Stadium against the Seattle Seahawks.

