Arizona Cardinals' Budda Baker named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Budda Baker earned the defensive accolade after a stellar performance during the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 win against the Dallas Cowboys.

PHOENIX — Another week, another award for an amazing Arizona Cardinals performance.

A week after Kyler Murray's Offensive POTW honors in Week 5, the club announced Wednesday that safety Budda Baker was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his Week 6 performance against the Dallas Cowboys.

Baker finished Monday’s game with seven tackles, a sack, his first career interception, a tackle for loss, two quarterback hits, a pass defensed and a forced fumble. This is Baker’s first career “Defensive Player of the Week” selection.

Baker is the first Cardinals player since Renaldo Hill in 2003 to record a sack, an interception and a forced fumble in the same game. He was also named a team captain before the game against the Cowboys to replace the injured outside linebacker Chandler Jones.