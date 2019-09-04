PHOENIX — Get ready, Cardinals fans, football season is almost here! Ok, maybe not, but until the season officially kicks off, we can bide the time with offseason news.

On Tuesday, the Cardinals released details on the 2019 preseason schedule.

To kick off the preseason begins with a battle with the Chargers at State Farm Stadium. According to a release by the team, it is the second straight year that the Cardinals will begin the preseason with a home game against the Chargers. The week one game will also be the 25th preseason meeting between the two teams.

Here's how the rest of the matchups shape up:

Preseason Week 1: L.A. Chargers at Arizona

Preseason Week 2: Oakland at Arizona on ESPN

Preseason Week 3: Arizona at Minnesota

Preseason Week 4: Arizona at Denver

The specific date and times of the games will be released at a later date. The 2019 regular season schedule is expected to be announced later in April.

And remember, all of the non nationally-televised games will be broadcast on 12 News!

