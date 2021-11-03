Cardinals WR A.J. Green placed on COVID-19 list ahead of Week 9 matchup against 49ers

There's no indication on if Green will miss the Week 9 game against San Francisco after reportedly testing positive for COVID-19.

PHOENIX — This is not the news Cardinals fans wanted to hear heading into Week 9. According to a recent report, it appears wide receiver A.J. Green has been placed on the COVID-19 list.

NFL insider and ESPN host Field Yates shared the news via Twitter Wednesday afternoon. No other immediate information about Green's health and status for Sunday's game against the 49ers was immediately provided.

It remains to be seen how much time Green will miss, if any. The Cardinals previously dealt with COVID-19 issues earlier this season. Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury and linebacker Chandler Jones were a couple of others who spent time on the COVID-19 list this year.

The Cardinals placed WR AJ Green on the COVID-19 list. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 3, 2021

The Cardinals confirmed the news late Wednesday afternoon and posted the update on the Cardinals website. Beat writer Darren Urban shared the news on Twitter.

.@AZCardinals put two more players -- WR A.J. Green and TE Demetrius Harris -- on Covid list, putting their availability for Sunday in serious doubt:https://t.co/w7ccORopfa — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) November 3, 2021

Joining Green on the COVID-19 list this week is tight end, Demetrius Harris, the team revealed. No word yet on the severity of the illness for either of them. According to the Arizona Cardinals website, the pair are the 24th and 25th Cardinals' players to be put on the COVID list since training camp began this summer.

Green currently has 29 receptions for 456 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Arizona is set to face the San Francisco 49ers on the road in Week 9. The kickoff for the game is expected to start at 2:25 p.m. MST. The Cardinals are looking to rebound after a tough loss against Green Bay last week.

