Cardinals defense leads team to 5-0 season and continues to make history

PHOENIX — The Arizona Cardinals are 5-0 for the first time since 1974.

The Cardinals defeated the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, 17-10, continuing to hold the title of the best record in the 2021 NFL season.

While Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins have been key contributors this season, the Cardinals' defense has also been crucial to the team's success.

So much so, they gave the Niners an overdue glimpse at déjà vu -- only allowing them to score 10-points, something that hasn't happened since competing against Washinton in 2019, according to the Cardinals.

Starting cornerback, Bryron Murphy Jr. and Marco Wilson were both placed on injured reserve for rib injuries but that didn't stop the defense from performing and even forcing a turnover, Budda Baker, which resulted in seven points.

The Cardinals organization shared that within the five games played thus far the Cardinals have:

Only allowed 82 offensive points

12 sacks

25 passes defended

10 total takeaways

5 interceptions -- 1 returned for a touchdown

5 fumble recoveries

31 quarterback hits

19 tackles for loss

In Sunday’s game:

5 different players had a QB hit

4 different players tied for the team lead with 6 tackles

4 different players had a tackle on a 4th down conversion attempt

4 different players had a pass covered

3 different players had a least a partial sack

Their defense is tied for the most fourth-down stops in the NFL at seven, sharing with the Bills and Chicago Bears, according to the Cardinals.

Arizona continued to impress as San Francisco went for it on fourth down five times during Sunday’s game and its defense stopped four of those conversion attempts. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it was the first time in the last 40 years the Cardinals had four or more stops on fourth down in a single game.

Not to be forgotten, Hopkins set an NFL record in his clutch performance on Sunday, as he finished with six receptions for 87-yards and a TD, according to Arizona's game notes. He has 770 receptions in his career, the most in NFL history for a player younger than 30.

Murray completed 22-31 pass attempts for 239-yards versus the 49ers, according to the Cardinals.

