Cardinals continue training camp and prep for 'Red and White Practice'

Past practices have been more pillow fight than actual football, but head coach Jonathan Gannon promised that will change.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Cardinals are gearing up for the annual “Red & White Practice” this Saturday, Aug. 5 at State Farm Stadium.

Gates will open to season ticket members at 11:45 a.m and everybody else at 12:15 p.m. Kickoff for the event is set for 12:45 p.m.

In the past, these practices have been more pillow fight than actually football, but head coach Jonathan Gannon promised that will change. He said his team will be “full tilt.”

Camp notes:

Kyler Murray still can’t practice. He’s working back from knee surgery. There’s no timeline for a return, but he’s busy showing his coaches he’s a student of the game.

He's not going to call plays during preseason games again (at least I hope not)... but Kyler Murray is showing this new staff he's a student of the camp. @12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/7bJmEdU1Ma — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) August 3, 2023

Receiver Greg Dortch continues to impress at training camp.

Even the best players still need coaching.



Greg Dortch beat Budda Baker in 1-ON-1s.. and JG was right there to coach Budda up afterwards. @12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/CO3xfj94Kb — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) August 2, 2023

The rookie class is gaining respect in the locker room, especially first round pick offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. and third round pick receiver Michael Wilson. Paris is starting at right tackle and Wilson is getting a bunch of reps with the first team.

This rookie class has earned the respect IN the locker room. Listen to Hump and Kyler talk about the young guys. @12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/0Ynz00iwCZ — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) August 2, 2023

"Violent" Zaven Collins will have multiple roles in the Cardinals defense. Collins was moved to outside linebacker, but defensive coordinator Nick Rallis said that role will expand.

The latest of Zaven Collins playing outside linebacker. @12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/OeTMd8ZpvX — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) August 3, 2023

Isaiah Simmons has been all over the field throughout his three years with the Cardinals. This season, Simmons will play safety, which is similar to the role he played in college at Clemson. This is a prove it year for Simmons, who had his fifth-year option declined in the offseason.

The latest on Isaiah Simmons playing safety. @12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/CqFBoBGx8y — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) August 3, 2023

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

12Sports on YouTube