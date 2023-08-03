Cardinals continue training camp and prep for 'Red and White Practice'

PHOENIX — The Arizona Cardinals are gearing up for the annual “Red & White Practice” this Saturday, Aug. 5 at State Farm Stadium.
Gates will open to season ticket members at 11:45 a.m and everybody else at 12:15 p.m. Kickoff for the event is set for 12:45 p.m.
In the past, these practices have been more pillow fight than actually football, but head coach Jonathan Gannon promised that will change. He said his team will be “full tilt.”
Camp notes:
Kyler Murray still can’t practice. He’s working back from knee surgery. There’s no timeline for a return, but he’s busy showing his coaches he’s a student of the game.
Receiver Greg Dortch continues to impress at training camp.
The rookie class is gaining respect in the locker room, especially first round pick offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. and third round pick receiver Michael Wilson. Paris is starting at right tackle and Wilson is getting a bunch of reps with the first team.
"Violent" Zaven Collins will have multiple roles in the Cardinals defense. Collins was moved to outside linebacker, but defensive coordinator Nick Rallis said that role will expand.
Isaiah Simmons has been all over the field throughout his three years with the Cardinals. This season, Simmons will play safety, which is similar to the role he played in college at Clemson. This is a prove it year for Simmons, who had his fifth-year option declined in the offseason.
