The Arizona Cardinals have the third overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Who should they select?

PHOENIX — Lucky number 3. What will the Cardinals do with the No. 3 overall pick in the draft?
A lot of analysts are banking on the team to trade down to garner more draft picks in hopes of adding more talent to a roster that badly needs it. General Manager Monti Ossenfort has also mentioned the team has taken several calls in regards to exactly that.
I understand that point of view, I do. But Ossenfort has also stressed on countless occasions this team will take the best player available and best suited for the team’s needs regardless of draft position.
Well, at pick number 3 that’s exactly what they have. I think and hope the Cardinals stay put at No. 3 and draft Will Anderson Jr. out of Alabama. Half of the team’s 36 sacks from last season are no longer on the team and the Cardinals desperately need an edge rusher that has proven to be a force that wreaks havoc in the backfield.
Assuming he is still available, Draft Anderson Jr. It’s a move this fan base will thank the organization for, years from now.
