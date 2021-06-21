Arizona Cardinals 2021 draft pick arrested in Scottsdale, police say

Zaven Collins, the Arizona Cardinals 16th-overall pick in this year’s draft, was arrested Sunday, police said.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Zaven Collins, the Cardinals' first-round draft pick in 2021, was arrested Sunday for excessive speed and reckless driving, according to Scottsdale police.

On June 20 around 10 a.m., police said, a Mercedes was observed going 76 mph in a 35-mph zone near Scottsdale and Chaparral roads. A release from the police department says a traffic stop was conducted and Collins was placed under arrest for the violations.

He was then booked and released later in the day, police added.

Additional details of the arrest are not immediately known at this time, and the Cardinals organization has not yet released a statement.

This is a developing story. We will add more information as it becomes available.

Collins, a linebacker, was drafted 16th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He is expected to compete for a starting position entering the season.

12 Sports on YouTube