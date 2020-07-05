Arizona Cardinals 2020 NFL schedule released

The Cardinals 2020 schedule was released Thursday afternoon.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The 2020 Arizona Cardinals schedule was released by the team Thursday afternoon, prior to the reveal of the entire NFL schedule.

See the Cardinals schedule below:

The Cardinals are scheduled to play two primetime games, one in Dallas on Monday Night Football and another in Seattle for Thursday Night Football.

Arizona played in just one primetime game in each of the last two seasons.

The Cards are 3-3 on Monday Night Football since 2010. They last played on MNF in 2017 against Dallas at home in a losing effort.

On Thursday Night Football, the Cardinals are 4-6 all-time. They have lost three straight TNF games.