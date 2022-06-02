Kealia Ohai Watt debuts baby bump photos on Twitter, expecting first child with husband JJ

Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt and his wife Kealia Ohai Watt took to Twitter to share the pregnancy news and show off photos to celebrate the announcement.

PHOENIX — It looks like congratulations are in order for the Watt family. Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt and his wife, Kealia Ohai Watt, announced they are expecting their first child.

Kealia shared the news on Twitter Thursday along with photos showcasing her new baby bump.

"Oct 2022," the tweet read along with the pictures.

It appears the pair's family will grow by one new bundle of joy this October. No word yet on if the couple is having a boy or a girl.

"Could not be more excited," JJ tweeted as he shared more photos.

It's already been a busy off-season for JJ, having traveled overseas and moderated great internet debates like "donutgate." So throwing in a newborn will certainly take up most of his free time starting this fall.

We can't wait to welcome the new Watt to the Valley!

Arizona sports

The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC.

The Valley hosts multiple major sporting events on a yearly basis, including college football's Fiesta Bowl and Cactus Bowl; the PGA Tour’s highest-attended event, the Waste Management Phoenix Open; NASCAR events each spring and fall; and Cactus League Spring Training.

12 Sports on YouTube