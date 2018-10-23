Third grade mesquite elementary student Alex Doonan is already making a name for himself as a sports commentator.

The 9-year-old has always wanted to be a sportscaster and wanted to have his own YouTube channel.

So he created "Alex's Epic Sports Show" to accomplish both.

His channel is all about the Cardinals and it's been a big hit at his school.

Alex writes the show and his dad helps him put it together.

"I get to spend with my dad more. It's a great way for me to spend time with him," Alex said.

On the show, Alex likes to tell it how it is.

"You have one job, kickers. Figure it out," he said in a video.

And he hopes that when he's older, he might get to continue working as a sportscaster.

Until then, Alex says, "stay epic."

