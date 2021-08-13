4 things to watch for during the Cardinals first pre-season game

The Arizona Cardinals are facing the Dallas Cowboys Friday evening at State Farm Stadium to kick off the 2021 pre-season.

PHOENIX — Fans are flocking to State Farm Stadium Friday to see the Cardinals host the Dallas Cowboys in the first pre-season game for Arizona. The team has been practicing at the stadium for the past few days during training camp and now it's time to put on the pads officially and face an opposing team.

If you're going to watch the game (in person or on 12 News), here are a few things to look out for.

Four things to watch for Cardinals vs. Cowboys

And before you even ask, no, Larry Fitzgerald has not yet reported to camp.

1. Which starters will play, and for how long?

Kliff Kingsbury already confirmed QB Kyler Murray will get in the game but stopped short of specifying how long. Starters and veterans don’t typically play in the first preseason affair, but there are only three preseason games this year instead of the traditional four. If starters play, it will most likely happen on the first drive, so make sure to tune in or be in your seats before kickoff.

2. The alliance of Zaven Collins and Isaiah Simmons

Collins, a rookie and Simmons, a second-year pro have already been named as the two starting inside linebackers. Anointing players with such little experience is very unorthodox and these preseason games will be crucial for their development before the regular-season opener. Collins and Simmons’ need for experience makes their need to play significant time almost certain, but what will they look like together?

3. Colt McCoy’s command of the playbook

It’s not likely Kyler Murray will see much action past maybe the first offensive drive but do expect a heavy dose of new backup Colt McCoy. McCoy is an NFL veteran with plenty of experience, but this is his first year playing in an offense of this nature. Nobody in the organization is hoping McCoy sees much of the field this season, but if it’s necessary, he will need to be ready.

4. Who steps up at cornerback?

Malcolm Butler, Robert Alford and Byron Murphy Jr. look to take the bulk of the snaps at cornerback after the departure of Patrick Peterson. Even if all three can stay healthy, Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph will need a fourth CB to step up in situations. Will it be Marco Wilson? Will it be someone else?

ON SOCIAL: Join the Bird Watchers Group on Facebook

The Cardinals will have a couple more pre-season games before the regular season kicks off in September. Don't forget to share your Cardinals' photos with us on Facebook and Twitter using the hashtag #BeOn12.

12 Sports on YouTube