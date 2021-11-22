3 things Arizona Cardinals fans can do during the bye week

The Arizona Cardinals are 9-2 and hold the best record in the NFL heading into their Week 12 bye week. Here's what fans can do since there's no game this week.

PHOENIX — It's time for a much needed break. The Arizona Cardinals are 9-2 heading into their Week 12 bye week and hold the best record in the NFL.

Despite key injuries, the Cardinals remained resilient and managed to rack up wins at an astounding pace. Arizona's latest triumph was a solid performance against the Seattle Seahawks on the road at Lumen Field.

With big performances by quarterback Colt McCoy, receiver A.J. Green and linebacker Chandler Jones, Arizona remained perfect in the NFC West and became the first team in 2021 to secure a winning record.

Even though the team appears on a roll, the bye week has come at a perfect time. The off week will allow Kyler Murray and Deandre Hopkins to get more rest and come back fully healthy after the bye.

While the Cardinals rest up, what should the fans do with the off-time? Here are a few suggestions.

Catch up on some YouTube watch time

Just because there's no game on, it doesn't mean you can't find some great Arizona Cardinals content to help pass the time. If you head over to the Arizona Cardinals' official YouTube channel, you can watch some awesome series like Flight Plan and Folktales.

Cheer on the Rams?

Yes, I know, the Los Angeles Rams are a division rival. But in Week 12, the Rams play the Green Bay Packers. In a race for the best record in the NFC and that much-desired playoff bye, Green Bay is the Cardinals nearest competitor. So for one week, Arizona could be L.A. fans.

Catch up with the Suns

The Cardinals aren't the only hot sports team in the Valley right now. Since the Cardinals are idle this week, fans can shift their focus to the Phoenix Suns, who are currently one of the hottest teams in the NBA.

This past Sunday, the Suns notched their 12th win in a row and have the second-best record in the league behind the Golden State Warriors.

For now, Cardinals fans can bask in Arizona's current success and get ready for a final regular-season push. Hopefully, the success leads into a lengthy playoff run.

