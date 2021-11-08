Cardinals fans should root against these Panthers players on Sunday

The Arizona Cardinals are playing the Carolina Panthers at State Farm Stadium this weekend. These are the players Cardinals fans need to root against Sunday.

PHOENIX — After a dominating win on the road over the San Francisco 49ers, the Arizona Cardinals return home to take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 10. Fans will flock to State Farm Stadium Sunday to see if the Cardinals can build on last week and get their ninth win of the season.

The Panthers are coming off of a loss against the New England Patriots and look to get back in the win column.

But before we get to the weekend, let's take a look at three Carolina Panthers players Cardinals fans should root against as they watch the game Sunday.

Christian McCaffrey, RB

McCaffrey was recently activated off injured reserve and is getting back into game shape after battling a hamstring injury. When healthy, he is one of the most dynamic running backs in the NFL.

Arizona will have to focus on McCaffrey Sunday as he will be a major piece of the Panthers' offense. McCaffrey is very much a threat on the ground and in the air with Carolina's passing game.

Haason Reddick, OLB

The former Arizona Cardinals draft pick is making his return to State Farm Stadium, this time as a member of the visiting team. Reddick joined the Panthers during the off-season after a breakout year with Arizona in 2020.

According to Pro Football Reference, Reddick has 8.5 sacks this season and is a key piece of the Panthers' pass rush. The Cardinals will have a tough task keeping Kyler Murray (or Colt McCoy?) upright on Sunday.

Stephon Gilmore, CB

We continue with the Panthers' defense and turn our attention to cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Carolina received the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year in a trade with the New England Patriots earlier this year.

Gilmore's addition paid dividends immediately as he had interceptions in his first two games as a Panther. His presence will certainly have an impact as the Cardinals look to improve on their potent passing attack.

The game is set to kick off at 2:05 p.m. MST Sunday. Whether you will be cheering in person or in front of a TV, Cardinals fans everywhere will be rooting for another big win for Arizona.

