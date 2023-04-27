2023 NFL Mock Draft: Cardinals trade DeAndre Hopkins in first round

We did our own mock draft ahead of the real one on Thursday. Here's how Cam Cox sees it playing out for the Cardinals.

PHOENIX — Let the record show --- I STRONGLY DISLIKE MOCK DRAFTS. They’re always wrong and a waste of time. Every year, the football world goes crazy for someone’s best (and most of the time worst) guess at who your favorite team will pick in the upcoming draft. They should call it the ‘impossible parlay.’ You have a better chance at going to the moon then getting your mock draft right… I don’t know if that’s true (hint: I made it up), but it sure feels that way.

With all that being said, here’s MY 2023 Cardinals mock draft for the 2023 NFL Draft. Cardinals are coming off one of the worst seasons in team history. Just 4-wins got the last regime fired.

In comes first time GM Monti Ossenfort and Head coach Jonathan Gannon. They don’t want to hear the word – rebuild.

“Let me just say — I just cringed when you said that word,” said Gannon.

Sorry coach. With no major signings in the offseason, a star QB coming off a major knee injury with no timeline for return, top stars (DeAndre Hopkins & Budda Baker) asking for a trade and a roster lacking quality depth --- yes, this is a build. Winning will be a bonus in 2023.

Their draft wish list includes: EVERYTHING. The key in this draft is finding quality talent that can contribute now.

Round 1 (11th overall)

(From Titans – Trade #3 to Titans for 2023 first round pick, 2023 second round pick and 2024 first round pick)

Cardinals select Ohio State G/T Paris Johnson Jr.

While I would love the Cardinals to selected Texas (Salpointe Catholic High School) RB Bijan Robinson, you have to build from the inside out first. Johnson is the best lineman in the draft. Looks like something built out of a football lab. A rare mix of size, strength and elite athleticism. Cardinals have the best left side in football when Johnson starts at left guard this season next to Pro-Bowl left tackle DJ Humphries. Plus, quarterback Kyler Murray has reportedly already told the team he ‘likes' the Buckeyes lineman 'a lot.'

Round 1 (22nd overall)

(From Ravens – Trade DeAndre Hopkins to Ravens for 2023 first round pick and 2024 second round pick)

Cardinals select Clemson DE Myles Murphy

One of the best pass rushers in the draft. Ranks higher on my board than Alabama’s Will Anderson. Would start now and be the leading pass rusher in Jonathan Gannon’s new defense.

Round 2 (34th overall)

Cardinals select Maryland CB Deonte Banks

Banks has risen up draft boards a lot in recent weeks. After coaches meet with this guy and watch his tape – you got to have him. Banks ran a 4.35 in the 40-yard dash at the combine. He can do it all. His speed, quickness, press-man coverage skills and hitting ability fits perfectly in the NFL.

Round 2 (41st overall) – (From Titans)

Cardinals select Wisconsin C Joe Tippmann

Tippmann will be the Cardinals starting center and locker room leader for the next decade. He’s ready to start in the NFL now and all has the tools to perform any assignment a team will ask of him.

Round 3 (66th overall)

Cardinals select Kansas State DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah

Anudike-Uzomah fills a massive hole the Cardinals have along the defensive line. A three-down lineman, who’s a force against the run and pass, and consistently beats double team blocks. He has potential starter written all over him.

Round 3 (96th overall)

Cardinals select Tennessee WR Cedric Tillman

With the Cardinals trading DeAndre Hopkins, they need another big receiver. Scouting report on Tillman reads “highly competitive wideout with an enticing blend of size, skill and toughness that fits what teams look for in an NFL starter.” Injuries limited his senior year. This typical big-bodied outside receiver had a monster breakout junior season, becoming the first Vols receiver to exceed 1,000 yards since 2012.

Round 4 (105th overall)

Cardinals select Syracuse CB Garrett Williams

Great value pick this late. Outside cornerback with the footwork/athleticism that fits the NFL game and plays with an alpha-dog mentality. Likely would’ve gone higher if he wasn’t recovering from an ACL injury suffered in October.

Round 5 (168th overall)

Cardinals select Tulane RB Tyjae Spears

Reminds me of former Cardinals RB Chase Edmonds. Would be the lightning to James Conner’s thunder that was missing last season. American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year Award and Cotton Bowl MVP lase season.

Round 6 (180th overall)

Cardinals select Texas OLB DeMarvion Overshown

A true football player. Has exceptional instincts and a physical downhill mentality that makes him an ideal linebacker and special teams player.

Round 6 (216th overall)

Cardinals select ASU DT Nesta Jade Silvera

With the Cardinals last pick in the 2023 draft, I continue my tradition of them selecting a local kid. Scouting report says the former Sun Devil is a big get-after-it interior plugger. Last year, I told them to take Brock Purdy with their last pick… and we all saw how that turned out for the 49ers.

Other 12Sports Team Draft Predictions:

Lina Washington

With the Cardinals owning the No. 3 pick, they’ve been one of the most buzzed-about teams heading into the Draft with outside linebacker Will Anderson shaping up to be the favorite to be picked by the Cards, should they avoid trading it away. It’s hard to argue against drafting an athlete like Anderson, a highly-effective edge rusher who won multiple awards at Alabama, when Arizona’s in desperate need of a consistent difference maker on that side of the ball. I think the new regime including first-year general manager Monti Ossenfort and first-year head coach Jonathon Gannon will utilize their opportunity to take a top talent like Anderson with the No. 3 pick.

Luke Lyddon

Lucky number 3… what will the Cardinals do with the No. 3 overall pick in the draft? A lot of analysts are banking on the team to trade down to garner more draft picks in hopes of adding more talent to a roster that badly needs it. General Manager Monti Ossenfort has also mentioned the team has taken several calls in regards to exactly that. I understand that point of view, I do. But Ossenfort has also stressed on countless occasions this team will take the best player available and best suited for the team’s needs regardless of draft position. Well, at pick number 3 that’s exactly what they have. I think and hope the Cardinals stay put at No. 3 and draft Will Anderson Jr. out of Alabama. Half of the team’s 36 sacks from last season are no longer on the team and the Cardinals desperately need an edge rusher that has proven to be a force that wreaks havoc in the backfield. Assuming he is still available, Draft Anderson Jr. It’s a move this fan base will thank the organization for, years from now.

Brett Silva (sports photographer)

I predict the Cardinals will trade their pick to Indianapolis. It won’t mean much as the cardinals will still draft will Anderson Jr. but I believe they can pick up an extra 4th or 5th round pick from the colts as well. No harm will be done as the colts will trade to guarantee a new franchise QB, and the cardinals still get the player they want.

Jeff Schneider (sports producer)

I think the Cardinals are going to trade down from the #3 pick. Nobody knows if the Texans will actually take a QB with the second pick, and if they don’t, there will be a lot of teams calling new GM Monti Ossenfort’s cell phone. The Cards have 8 picks in this years draft with a ton of holes to fill especially on defense. Collecting draft picks which could also include more picks if they trade Deandre Hopkins will give them a lot of draft capital for this year and next.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

12Sports on YouTube