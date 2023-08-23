12Sports heads to Minnesota for Cardinals practices with Vikings

Cam Cox took the trip east with the team and is sharing updates from the action on and off the field.

MINNEAPOLIS — The final preseason game of 2023 for the Arizona Cardinals is just a few days away. Arizona will be facing off with the Minnesota Vikings Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

But before the teams battle it out at the stadium, the Cardinals and Vikings will hold joint practices this week. Both teams will participate together in offensive and defensive drills.

To keep up with all of the camp activities, 12Sports' Cam Cox headed to Minnesota to see how the teams compete ahead of the preseason game. Be sure to follow him on X (formerly Twitter) for all of his content from practice.

Here are some highlights from the trip.

Larry Fitzgerald made an appearance.

Pads are on and practice is about to begin.

FULL PADS… you’ll be able to hear @wolf987FM during team periods in AZ!



Real football coming. @12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/Bh9ogwWnxV — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) August 23, 2023

If you're wondering, it's not a dry heat.

It’s so humid here… your face fogs up just walking outside. See ya on @12News at 10.@12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/6Mkkno6EMh — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) August 23, 2023

People are lining up to see the action.

This just in: The Vikings Practice facility is MASSIVE.

Vikings practice facility is MASSIVE. It’s like a mini city. Practice fields, stadium, indoor field, team headquarters, shops and apartments. @12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/wyfB9EYqVR — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) August 23, 2023

It looks like their was plenty of action between the two squads before the official game kicks off this weekend.

We will continue to share updates from Minnesota all day Wednesday. Be sure to check out the article throughout the day.

