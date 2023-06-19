12Sports Exclusive: A conversation with Paris Johnson Jr.

He doesn't feel like a rookie on the field, but he's being treated like one off it.

PHOENIX — Cardinals first round pick Paris Johnson Jr. stopped by Studio 12A for an exclusive Sunday Conversation with 12Sports’ Cameron Cox.

The Cardinals just wrapped up minicamp this past week. We won’t see the team again until training camp begins the last week of July.

Johnson opens up about NFL life. He admits to not feeling like a rookie on the field. But his rookie duties continue off the field – like getting team dinners and coffee orders.